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Rescue efforts underway after man disappears underwater: PCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  April 11, 2026 1:12pm EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says its on the scene in Tampa Bay after a man fell into the water.
    • Multiple agencies are working to rescue the man.
    • It is unclear how the man ended up in the Tampa Bay.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said its on the scene of a water rescue after a man didn't resurface in the Tampa Bay. 

What we know:

PCSO says an adult man went into the water and did not resurface.

Multiple agencies are out on the water helping the sheriff's office in the rescue efforts.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the man ended up in the water, or who the man is.

No other information is available at this time, as officials are still searching the waters.

What's next:

PCSO will bring more updates as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas CountyTampa Bay