Rescued parrots find a home at Inverness sanctuary

Wendy Waas never dreamed of owning a bird sanctuary when she said decades ago: "I want a Baretta Bird." It was a cockatoo often seen on a 1970s detective series. She got her bird and named him Ziggy. He has since passed away, and birds, hundreds of them, would become part of her life.

Her non-profit Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary at 84 N Florida Avenue in Inverness takes in birds that are abandoned, confiscated, or turned over by their owners because they can no longer care for them.

By the numbers:

Currently, there are more than 270 parrots of all shapes, sizes, and colors, at the sanctuary.

In 2016, Waas responded to the Atlanta area where authorities said a hoarder had 300 parrots in a home. She returned with 127 birds, doubling the size of the sanctuary.

Manager Laura Meadows says parrot ownership isn't for everyone. The sanctuary allows people to adopt parrots, but they require applicants to volunteer at the sanctuary and undergo a screening process before an adoption occurs.

What you can do:

Self-guided and guided tours are available Monday through Saturday. A donation of $5 is requested for a self-guided tour and $10 for a guided tour. Their phone number is 352-419-4086.

