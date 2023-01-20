Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek

Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks.

Officials with Clearwater Marine Aquarium had been watching the dolphin since January 1. They said it appeared healthy and was foraging for food in the creek.

However, if the dolphin stayed in the creek for much longer, it could have become distressed or been harassed by humans.

Dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek

That's when the CMA rescue team formed a plan to encourage the dolphin to swim back to open water.

A team of 28 biologists from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, NOAA and FWC created a human chain which created a visual and sound barrier for the dolphin to find its way back to safety.

"We’re thankful to the residents in the area who worked with us to help protect the animal from harassment and provided access to their property while we monitored and rescued the animal," CMA said in a press release.

Dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek

CMA said dolphins are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and harassment, attempting to feed them is illegal.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress is asked contact a local wildlife rescue organization or CMA’s 24-hour rescue line at 727-441-1790 ext. 1 in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, and Levy counties.