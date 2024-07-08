Researchers hope Honduran coral could help Florida's threatened reefs

In an effort to revive the state’s fleeting coral population, The Florida Aquarium is turning to international ecosystems for answers.

Honduran elkhorn coral is known for its ability to thrive in extreme temperatures, the same conditions at which Florida’s coral suffers. Through genetic research and cross-fertilization, biologists at The Florida Aquarium Coral Conservation and Research Center hope to enhance the heat-tolerance of native corals.

"Unfortunately, the conditions in the wild right now are not really good for baby coral, so we are able to spawn them here, cross them, give them a little bit of a head start, and give those babies back to Florida’s coral reef to see if they can help restore population in the wild," said senior biologist Emily Williams.

Last month, biologists with the University of Miami traveled to Tela Bay off the north coast of Honduras. In a 15-hour expedition, they extracted about a dozen coral colonies to transport back to the states for genetic research. Seven of those colonies went to the Florida Aquarium.

These colonies are currently undergoing a quarantine period at the aquarium’s research center in Apollo Beach. Once cleared, biologists will be able to transition the colonies to aquarium systems designed to promote spawning.

"It’s the first time we’ve been able to collect corals from another country. Corals are an international treasure and we all depend on them. They're really important to our biodiversity and our culture on the water," said Williams. "It’s very exciting work with other countries and contribute our expertise in coral husbandry to this international problem."

