Researchers use drones to study coastal habitat migration across Tampa Bay

Researchers with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program and the University of Florida are using drone technology to map and model the impacts of sea level rise due to a changing climate.

They’re studying ongoing changes in coastal habitats which can serve as a buffer from storm surge and flooding. Ultimately, researchers want to know whether or not these habitats can or will move fast enough.

The long-term project will help to identify vulnerabilities as scientists explore new options to restore critical coastal habitats such as seagrass, mangroves, salt marshes and wetlands.

Researchers are monitoring several areas around Tampa Bay including Hidden Harbor, Cockroach Bay, Archie creek Mosaic, Upper Tampa Bay Park, Harbor Palms, and Feather Sound, among others.

For more information, visit https://maps.wateratlas.usf.edu/blue-carbon/.