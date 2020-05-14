Retired police officer with ALS surprised by soldier son during parade amid pandemic

A father and son had a heartfelt reunion during a special parade on May 2.

In September 2019, 53-year-old Jesus Salinas was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurodegenerative disease. Just a few months earlier, his son Jordan was deployed to Iraq, according to Storyful.

Jesus’ condition worsened after his initial diagnosis, requiring him to be admitted to the ICU in March. He would remain in isolation due to COVID-19 safety measures for the duration of his stay before being allowed to return home in April.



To help welcome the patriarch home, Jesus’ sister and sister-in-law coordinated a small parade with the help of the Fresno Police Department.

In a video of the parade, multiple police vehicles are seen driving down the street to honor the retired officer.

“We brought you a little present,” one officer says over a speaker from the car. From the vehicle then appears Jordan, decked out in a military uniform, walking up with a smile to give his dad a hug. Footage of the reunion then shows Jordan giving others hugs nearby.

While the reunion of the father and son is heartwarming, public health officials are still encouraging people across the country to follow COVID-19 safety and preventative procedures such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.

