Retiring principal gets flash-mob sendoff

A Hillsborough Country middle school principal got the surprise of a lifetime on the last day of school.

It was a festive farewell for principal Tim Ducker at Mulrennan Middle School.

Students and staff danced their hearts out in a flash mob for him, and he got a prime viewing spot -- seeing it several feet in the air on a crane platform.

Ducker is retiring after working for 36 years, 15 as their principal.

He says now that he's retiring, he'll spend a lot of time doing his favorite activity, fishing.