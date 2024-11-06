Rick Scott supporters gather in Southwest Florida for victory speech

Hundreds of Senator Rick Scott’s supporters joined him at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort in Bonita Springs, Fla on election night to celebrate his win for a second term in that office.

It continues a long career for the senator serving Florida, after his first term in the senate and two terms as the state’s governor.

"This is a team event. Together, we get to celebrate a great victory tonight. There's a lot of people to thank. There's a lot of people who knocked on doors, made phone calls, did texts. We had a lot of people just busting their butts," said Scott to his supporters Tuesday night.

Scott won by a nearly 13-point margin, and the race was called early, coming out to celebrate in the ballroom no more than two hours after polls closed. It’s a much different race than his first senate win in 2018, where he won narrowly by only 10,000 votes.

Tuesday night, Sen. Scott vowed to come through for his voters on issues like inflation, safe borders and crime.

"Every person in this room has a dream. My dream is that every child, no matter the color of their skin, no matter their religion, or where they are born, has the chance to live the dream of this country. If that’s true, it’s a hell of a country. And that’s what we are going to do."

Scott also confirmed he is vying for senate leadership, to potentially push Mitch McConnell out of his role. That vote will take place next week.

