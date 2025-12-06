1,500 riders take over Tampa streets for OnBikes’ annual Winter Wonder Ride, with a new look for 2025

The Brief About 1,500 riders filled downtown Tampa for the 14th annual OnBikes Winter Wonder Ride. The Winter Wonder Ride moved from its longtime home at Curtis Hixon Park to Cotanchobee Park, shifting from an afternoon event to a morning start. Organizers say they’ll build and donate 1,000 bikes this week, part of nearly 19,000 given to at-risk youth since the nonprofit began in 2011.



The 14th annual OnBikes Winter Wonder Ride drew a crowd of about 1,500 cyclists, scooter riders and families dressed in holiday gear on Saturday. Bayshore Boulevard temporarily shut down to make room for the four-mile ride, which supports the nonprofit’s mission of giving bikes to children across Tampa Bay.

The backstory:

CEO Marissa Schwartz says OnBikes provides bicycles year-round to at-risk youth, calling them tools for freedom, independence and reliable transportation.

The organization expects to close out 2025 having donated nearly 19,000 bikes since its launch.

What’s new this year:

The Winter Wonder Ride moved from its longtime home at Curtis Hixon Park to Cotanchobee Park, shifting from an afternoon event to a morning start.

What they're saying:

Families like the Holcombs say the change made it easier to bring everyone along for the ride. The event featured activities including a kids zone, food vendors and a bike-decoration station where riders could deck out their wheels in lights, tinsel and holiday props.

"It’s exciting to start a family tradition," Meggan Holcomb said.

Why you should care:

For many local kids, a donated bike is more than a gift. It’s access to school, community parks and opportunities they might otherwise miss. Organizers say the program helps remove transportation barriers and gives young people a sense of independence.

What's next:

Volunteers will begin assembling 1,000 bikes on Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena, with deliveries planned for children across 26 Tampa Bay apartment communities.

OnBikes leaders say they’ll continue pushing toward their long-term goal of expanding bike giveaways and partnering with more organizations to reach even more families year-round.