Clearwater police take kids shopping in annual Shop With a Cop event

The Brief Fourty-one children shopped with Clearwater police officers on Saturday morning as part of the annual Shop With a Cop event. Each child received $400 — up from $250 last year — thanks to support from Target’s Heroes & Helpers program, Cory’s Hope Foundation and the We Can Help Foundation. Officers say the program not only provides gifts but helps build positive relationships with children and eases the financial burden on families during the holidays.



Before sunrise on Saturday, shopping carts rolled through the Target at Clearwater Mall as police officers helped more than 40 children pick out holiday gifts. The Clearwater Police Department’s annual Shop With a Cop event pairs each child with an officer, who helps them budget and shop using money donated by community partners.

The backstory:

This year, contributions from Target’s Heroes & Helpers, Cory’s Hope Foundation and the We Can Help Foundation increased each child’s spending limit from $250 to $400, allowing families to bring home more toys, clothes and essential items than ever before.

Children like Caliyah Gammage left the store with bags full of gifts, while parents say the support comes at the perfect time. Officers tracked prices, scanned items and guided the children through their holiday wish lists — all while getting to connect with them in a positive setting.

What they're saying:

Families who took part in the event say the experience brought both joy and much-needed relief.

Ja’Waunti Rainey, whose daughter shopped with officers, said the extra support made a noticeable difference this year. Rainey said her daughter was able to pick up items she had already asked Santa for — and more — calling the experience "a good relief" during a time when many parents are stretched thin.

Police leaders also emphasized the value of the tradition. Chief Eric Gandy said the expanded budget and growing impact wouldn’t be possible without their community partners.

"We couldn’t do it without Cory’s Hope Foundation, Target’s Heroes and Helpers and the We Can Help Foundation," Gandy said.

Big picture view:

Gandy said events like this also help officers connect with children in a setting that isn’t stressful or traumatic, saying the chance to engage in this way is "outstanding" — and a major reason so many officers volunteer to take part.

Clearwater police’s community engagement team echoed how meaningful the morning is for both kids and parents. Officer Alex Kaye said that while the presents are exciting for the children, the biggest impact is often the sense of relief for adults, calling it "one less thing they have to worry about this holiday season."