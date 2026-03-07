Miami-Dade officer-involved shooting: Trooper stabbed by driver with child in car: FHP

article

The Brief A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was stabbed multiple times by a female driver, leading to an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Miami-Dade County Saturday. Both the trooper and suspect were hospitalized, according to FHP. Troopers say the woman, who had a young child in the vehicle, has active warrants for child neglect, child abuse and fleeing law enforcement. The child is now in Department of Children and Families custody. FHP says the suspect will be booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail once medically cleared. The trooper and suspect's current condition has not been released at this time.



A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday after he was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation with a driver in Miami-Dade County, according to FHP.

What we know:

FHP says at around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a vehicle driving recklessly eastbound on State Road 836 in the westbound lanes near Northwest 107 Avenue.

The trooper spotted the car in the grassy center median and approached a female driver, who had a young child in the vehicle, according to FHP.

During the encounter, the woman reportedly wielded a knife and stabbed the trooper in the head, neck and shoulder. The trooper fired his gun, hitting the suspect. Both the trooper and the woman were taken to HCA Kendall Trauma for treatment, FHP said.

Dig deeper:

Officials later confirmed that the woman has active warrants for child neglect, child abuse and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the child.

What's next:

Once medically cleared, the woman will be booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released the identity of the suspect. The trooper and suspect's current condition is currently unknown. Troopers say no further information will be released at this time of the investigation.