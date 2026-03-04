4 arrested after narcotics investigation leads to drug bust at Spring Hill home: HCSO
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says four people were arrested Friday following a six-month narcotics investigation that culminated in the seizure of drugs, cash and guns at a Spring Hill home.
The backstory:
According to HCSO, members of the agency’s SWAT Team and Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a home on Cartwrite Road. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into Joseph Perez, 36.
READ: 4-year-old’s death in Wimauma ruled homicide by medical examiner: Deputies
During the investigation, detectives made multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Perez.
Dig deeper:
Deputies arrived at the home and detained everyone inside. A search of the home uncovered the following items:
- 65.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 6.6 grams of fentanyl
- 9.4 grams of marijuana
- 9.5 controlled substance pills
- Two firearms (Perez is a convicted felon)
- $1,230 in U.S. currency
As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested:
- Joseph Perez faces charges of sale of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.
- Jacqueline Kooistra, 56, was booked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.
- Jennifer Cline-Westlake, 38, faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $51,000 bond.
- Matthew James, 48, was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $5,500 bond.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.