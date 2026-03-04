Expand / Collapse search

4 arrested after narcotics investigation leads to drug bust at Spring Hill home: HCSO

Published  March 4, 2026 8:42pm EST
Hernando County
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrested four people after a six-month narcotics investigation at a Spring Hill home.
    • Deputies seized trafficking-level amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with marijuana, pills, two firearms and $1,230 in cash, HCSO said.
    • The sheriff's office says Joseph Perez, 36, faces meth sale and trafficking charges and is being held without bond. Three others were arrested on related drug charges.

SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says four people were arrested Friday following a six-month narcotics investigation that culminated in the seizure of drugs, cash and guns at a Spring Hill home.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, members of the agency’s SWAT Team and Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a home on Cartwrite Road. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into Joseph Perez, 36.

During the investigation, detectives made multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Perez.

Dig deeper:

Deputies arrived at the home and detained everyone inside. A search of the home uncovered the following items:

  • 65.1 grams of methamphetamine
  • 6.6 grams of fentanyl
  • 9.4 grams of marijuana
  • 9.5 controlled substance pills
  • Two firearms (Perez is a convicted felon)
  • $1,230 in U.S. currency

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested:

  • Joseph Perez faces charges of sale of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.
  • Jacqueline Kooistra, 56, was booked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.
  • Jennifer Cline-Westlake, 38, faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $51,000 bond.
  • Matthew James, 48, was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $5,500 bond.

