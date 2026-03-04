4 arrested after narcotics investigation leads to drug bust at Spring Hill home: HCSO

article

The Brief The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrested four people after a six-month narcotics investigation at a Spring Hill home. Deputies seized trafficking-level amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with marijuana, pills, two firearms and $1,230 in cash, HCSO said. The sheriff's office says Joseph Perez, 36, faces meth sale and trafficking charges and is being held without bond. Three others were arrested on related drug charges.



The backstory:

According to HCSO, members of the agency’s SWAT Team and Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a home on Cartwrite Road. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into Joseph Perez, 36.

During the investigation, detectives made multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Perez.

Dig deeper:

Deputies arrived at the home and detained everyone inside. A search of the home uncovered the following items:

65.1 grams of methamphetamine

6.6 grams of fentanyl

9.4 grams of marijuana

9.5 controlled substance pills

Two firearms (Perez is a convicted felon)

$1,230 in U.S. currency

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested:

Joseph Perez faces charges of sale of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.

Jacqueline Kooistra, 56, was booked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Jennifer Cline-Westlake, 38, faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $51,000 bond.

Matthew James, 48, was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $5,500 bond.