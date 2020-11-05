Ringling’s new exhibit features works of young artists looking for creative outlet during pandemic

When you pass the gates of the Ringling Museum and enter into the community gallery, you'll find an exhibit dedicated to "Art at Home."

"It's a creative outlet and right now, especially if you’ve been stuck in your house for the last now sevem or eight months, you need creative outlets," said Virginia Harshman.

When COVID-19 put a stop to in-person art programs, the Ringling's Education Department began creating online activities for the museum's youngest visitors and their families.

"The projects were specifically designed to use things that you can probably find around your own home," said Harshman.

Projects come with a brief history along with instructions to follow. Some include a story read live online with the Ringling's Roar program.

"Nothing really replaces a trip to the Ringling because it’s so incredible, but this is absolutely a way that families can get involved," said Harshman.

The artwork now hangs among some of the greatest in the community gallery funded by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. From self-portraits to a shiny fish and a piece of pizza, it's a reminder that all artists start with a bit of inspiration.

"We think it’s an incredible way to reach out to the community and engage with our youngest members of the community and their families," said Harshman.

An outreach to budding artists and an outlet for their creative minds.

"Families are very important to us, here at the museum. This is a way that we can help children to learn about the museum," said Harshman.

The community gallery is always free and open to the public. Let the Ringling visitor services staff know upon arrival that you will be visiting the gallery to receive a family wristband.

LINKS: For more information on activities visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theringlingfamilyprograms or https://www.ringling.org/MuseumFromHome.

