Riverview church rallies to help families in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

As cell phone videos pour in from Jamaica’s western parishes — showing collapsed homes and leveled town centers— members of Love First Christian Center in Riverview say their hearts are breaking for family and friends back home.

Pastor Jomo Cousins, who was born in Jamaica, says many in his congregation are still waiting for word from loved ones.

What they're saying:

"You can imagine what people are going through — trying to navigate through the emotional shock, the lack, the dire loss of hope — all those things really move you," Cousins said.

The church has now turned its sanctuary into a relief hub — filling rooms with bottled water, canned foods, bedding, toiletries, and tools — all set to be shipped to Jamaica as soon as transport is secured.

"They need a little bit of everything," Cousins added. "They need water. They need food. They need power. They need light. They need clothes."

For Moya Pugh, who was born in Jamaica and still has family there, the hardest part has been the uncertainty.

"Electricity is still not restored in many areas, so persons cannot physically, cannot in any way get to let you know that they are good — and you have the worst thoughts really cross your mind, and it’s really tough," she said.

Big picture view:

While she’s been able to reach some of her relatives, she says the emotional toll is enormous.

"While they’re physically okay, the emotional piece of it — because you think about what’s happening to your neighbor, what’s happened to your friends or your communities — it’s devastating," Pugh said.

Despite the heartache, church leaders say the outpouring of support has brought hope — both here and abroad.

"As long as the supplies are coming in, at least they know that there’s hope," said Minister John Sullivan, who also has family on the island. "One thing about Jamaica — we’re Jamaica strong. And Jamaica will come back."

What you can do:

Love First Christian Center is continuing to accept donations during normal office hours at their Riverview location: 12847 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview, FL 33579.

Requested items include canned goods, bottled water, bedding, toiletries, power tools and medical supplies — all of which will be loaded onto a plane headed to Jamaica’s western parishes.

