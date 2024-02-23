Riverview man accused of abusing 8-month-old

A Riverview man is under arrest, accused of horrible crimes against a baby.

On Feb. 18, investigators say the mother of an eight-month-old left her child in the care of James Clark, 33, while she went to work.

While the mother was at work, she told deputies she got a call from Clark, who told her the child had accidentally put their hand in a cup of hot chocolate and burned their hand.

Investigators say when the mother returned home, she noticed her baby had suffered severe injuries and discovered bruises all over the child's body. The mother rushed her baby to the hospital.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, after being examined at the hospital, it was discovered that the baby had endured various inflicted injuries. These included injuries to the ears from high-velocity force, broken blood vessels, a non-displaced left parietal fracture, and a significant burn needing skin grafting.

Clark was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse, child abuse and child neglect.

"The magnitude of this case is indescribable; the thought that someone could inflict such harm on a defenseless eight-month-old baby is sickening," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are disgusted by this man's actions and will ensure that he is held accountable for his cruelty. We're committed to making sure every child is secure and protected."