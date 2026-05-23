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Riverview man arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of guns and drugs: HCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 23, 2026 12:15 PM EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A man was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Riverview.
    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Neil Greathouse, 44, on several felony charges.
    • HCSO said this is still an ongoing investigation.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after serving a search warrant for an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

HCSO said as part of an ongoing investigation involving stolen property, firearms and narcotics, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Riverview.

During the search, detectives uncovered several firearms, ammunition, fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and additional property that is believed to be associated with criminal activity.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives arrested Joshua Neil Greathouse, 44, on multiple felony charges.

Greathouse was charged with the following:

  • Retail theft or coordinated retail theft of $750 or more
  • Possession of fentanyl or fentanyl analogues with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver
  • Armed possession of controlled substance
  • Felon in possession of ammunition
  • Felon in possession of firearm

HCSO said more charges may come as they continue their investigation.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety