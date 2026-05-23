Riverview man arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of guns and drugs: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after serving a search warrant for an ongoing investigation.
What we know:
HCSO said as part of an ongoing investigation involving stolen property, firearms and narcotics, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Riverview.
During the search, detectives uncovered several firearms, ammunition, fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and additional property that is believed to be associated with criminal activity.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Detectives arrested Joshua Neil Greathouse, 44, on multiple felony charges.
Greathouse was charged with the following:
- Retail theft or coordinated retail theft of $750 or more
- Possession of fentanyl or fentanyl analogues with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver
- Armed possession of controlled substance
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Felon in possession of firearm
HCSO said more charges may come as they continue their investigation.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.