Riverview man arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of guns and drugs: HCSO

The Brief A man was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Riverview. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Neil Greathouse, 44, on several felony charges. HCSO said this is still an ongoing investigation.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after serving a search warrant for an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

HCSO said as part of an ongoing investigation involving stolen property, firearms and narcotics, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Riverview.

During the search, detectives uncovered several firearms, ammunition, fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and additional property that is believed to be associated with criminal activity.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Detectives arrested Joshua Neil Greathouse, 44, on multiple felony charges.

Greathouse was charged with the following:

Retail theft or coordinated retail theft of $750 or more

Possession of fentanyl or fentanyl analogues with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver

Armed possession of controlled substance

Felon in possession of ammunition

Felon in possession of firearm

HCSO said more charges may come as they continue their investigation.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.