article

A Riverview man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 42-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 in Sun City around 6:30 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle, entered the median and flipped over several times.

The driver died at the scene of the crash.