Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Polk County, Coastal Citrus County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Highlands County, Inland Pasco County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County
6
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Sumter County, Polk County, Coastal Hernando County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Pinellas County, Sumter County, Hardee County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

Experts weigh in on use of force conversation after solicitor is killed in Brandon

By
Published  February 23, 2026 7:03am EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Man charged after shooting salesman

Man charged after shooting salesman

A travelling salesman was shot while working in a Brandon neighborhood earlier this week. Experts weigh in on the case as the accused gunman faces multiple charges. FOX 13's Danielle Zulkosky.

The Brief

    • A man is facing multiple charges after HCSO says he shot a solicitor in Brandon.
    • Reginald McGee faces three charges for his role in the shooting, according to HCSO.
    • The victim survived and is recovering.

BRANDON, Fla. - A man is facing three charges in Hillsborough County after the sheriff's office said he shot a door-to-door salesman in a Brandon neighborhood.

38-year-old Reginald McGee faces three charges: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential property.

What they're saying:

Charles Gallagher, a Florida attorney, said reasonable use of laws does not apply in this case.

"We're not in a world where, you know, approaching someone's doors should create a basis to fire down on someone and shoot someone and kill someone," Gallagher said.

PREVIOUS: Solicitor shot until accused gunman ran out of bullets in Brandon community: HCSO

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that after the shooting, McGee went back to his home before he was arrested.

"You'd have kind of an obligation to retreat, retreat back to your property," Gallagher said. "Now, if someone's in your house or within your property where you really can't retreat, absolutely, you have the right to use deadly force to protect yourself."

Former FBI special agent Richard Kolko said door-to-door sales jobs can be dangerous.

It is best to use situational awareness to assess danger.

"If you're doing business, it should occur during business hours," Kolko said. "People have a right to expect people to not be knocking at their door at night in the dark, trying to sell them something. And you can see where those kinds of conditions might elevate or escalate the situation right off the bat."

If you are at home and someone knocking is making you uncomfortable, you should first ask them to leave.

"Saying please leave one time should be sufficient," Kolko said.

If they do not leave, it's best to involve law enforcement first.

"Make sure you do not open the doors and if it continues, just call the police," Kolko said.

The Source: Information in this story comes from interviews done by FOX 13's Danielle Zulkosky.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety