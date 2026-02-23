Experts weigh in on use of force conversation after solicitor is killed in Brandon

The Brief A man is facing multiple charges after HCSO says he shot a solicitor in Brandon. Reginald McGee faces three charges for his role in the shooting, according to HCSO. The victim survived and is recovering.



A man is facing three charges in Hillsborough County after the sheriff's office said he shot a door-to-door salesman in a Brandon neighborhood.

38-year-old Reginald McGee faces three charges: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential property.

What they're saying:

Charles Gallagher, a Florida attorney, said reasonable use of laws does not apply in this case.

"We're not in a world where, you know, approaching someone's doors should create a basis to fire down on someone and shoot someone and kill someone," Gallagher said.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that after the shooting, McGee went back to his home before he was arrested.

"You'd have kind of an obligation to retreat, retreat back to your property," Gallagher said. "Now, if someone's in your house or within your property where you really can't retreat, absolutely, you have the right to use deadly force to protect yourself."

Former FBI special agent Richard Kolko said door-to-door sales jobs can be dangerous.

It is best to use situational awareness to assess danger.

"If you're doing business, it should occur during business hours," Kolko said. "People have a right to expect people to not be knocking at their door at night in the dark, trying to sell them something. And you can see where those kinds of conditions might elevate or escalate the situation right off the bat."

If you are at home and someone knocking is making you uncomfortable, you should first ask them to leave.

"Saying please leave one time should be sufficient," Kolko said.

If they do not leave, it's best to involve law enforcement first.

"Make sure you do not open the doors and if it continues, just call the police," Kolko said.