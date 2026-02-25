Pinellas Park woman faces several felony charges after 110+ mph chase through Pasco County: FHP

article

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Pinellas Park woman led troopers on a chase Tuesday night through Pasco County, reaching 110–115 mph, running red lights and nearly causing multiple crashes before a PIT maneuver ended the pursuit. Troopers reported the driver, Desarae Ciocca, showed signs of impairment. She provided a 0.091 breath sample and told troopers she fled because she was a repeat offender who didn’t want to return to jail, according to the FHP arrest report. A search of Ciocca's sedan uncovered about 17 grams of cocaine and 69 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia. She now faces multiple felony charges and has 23 active license suspensions, FHP said.



A 29-year-old Pinellas Park woman was booked on several felony charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase through Pasco County late Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Trinity Boulevard, just west of Little Road, a trooper spotted a sedan traveling eastbound at approximately 70 mph in a 45-mph zone. Radar confirmed the vehicle was going 73 mph, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

When the trooper tried to make a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and fled, reaching speeds between 110 and 115 mph while continuing eastbound on Trinity Boulevard onto State Road 54. Troopers said the driver ran several red lights at triple-digit speeds and nearly caused multiple crashes, according to the FHP arrest report.

During the pursuit, the sedan drove through a Publix parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Community Drive. Troopers tried a PIT maneuver, but the driver regained control and continued fleeing, FHP said.

Troopers say the chase continued onto State Road 56. At one point, a deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips, but the driver swerved across the road to avoid them and nearly lost control.

A second PIT maneuver by troopers, this time near State Road 56 and Grand Cypress Drive, was successful, causing the sedan to spin out into the center median and come to a stop, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The driver was identified as Desarae Ciocca. Troopers said they smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Ciocca and saw signs of impairment, including watery and glassy eyes. Ciocca reportedly told troopers she fled because she was a repeat offender and did not want to go back to jail.

Dig deeper:

A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 17 grams of cocaine and about 69 grams of methamphetamine, along with individual baggies, a scale and a rolling tray. Ciocca has prior arrests related to selling narcotics, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Ciocca provided a breath sample, which measured 0.091, according to the arrest report.

Ciocca faces the following charges:

Trafficking amphetamine, 14 grams or more

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance without a prescription

Out-of-county warrant

Reckless driving

Driving with suspended license as a habitual offender

DUI

Flee and elude law enforcement at a high speed

Distributing amphetamine

Cocaine possession

Troopers said Ciocca has seven previous convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and has 23 active license suspensions.