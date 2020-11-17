Riverview spot pops fresh treats, both savory and sweet

The Popcorn Spot is a gourmet popcorn shop in Riverview that opened up early this year.

“We put love in our popcorn,” said owner Ramone Gregory. “We really do this with a mindset that if people will enjoy it, they’ll come back for more.”

The Popcorn Spot offers up a variety of both sweet and savory flavors. Some of the best-selling sweet flavors include caramel, rainbow, and blue raspberry, while savory flavors include BBQ and buffalo cheddar.

“It doesn’t sit. We pop it so everything from the beginning to the end is right here. Sometimes you are actually waiting for it. It’s that fresh,” continued Ramone.

They offer government and military discounts. The Popcorn Spot also has gift baskets and helps with fundraisers.

They are located at 7441 US 301 in Riverview, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LINK: https://thepopcornspottampa.com/

