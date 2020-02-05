Riverview student arrested for having gun in car at school

Deputies say a Riverview High School student was arrested on weapons charges after bragging about having a gun in his car.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Riverview school resource deputy was tipped off that Keshaad Simpson, 18, was bragging to other students about having the weapon in his car.

When the deputy checked, they allegedly found an unloaded .22-caliber pistol behind the driver's seat, along with drug paraphernalia. No ammunition was located.

Simpson was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

"I commend the student who had the courage to speak up and notify their school resource deputy to potential danger on campus," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement announcing the arrest. "Loaded or not, bringing a weapon of any kind to one of our Hillsborough County schools will not be tolerated.”

