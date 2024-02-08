St. Pete woman arrested for running over bicyclist during road rage incident

article

A St. Pete woman was arrested on Tuesday for intentionally running over a bicyclist with her car and breaking his ankle, according to an arrest report.

St. Pete Police say a man was riding his bike in the 900 block of Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street S. shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday when Cynthia Macon, 59, intentionally swerved over and hit him. Before striking the man, there had been a road rage incident between the two, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses said Macon tried to hit the victim multiple times. The victim's bike was damaged, and he broke his ankle, according to police.

Macon has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon/great bodily harm.