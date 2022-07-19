Road To Recovery program offers cancer patients a free ride to their appointments

EDITOR'S NOTE: After producing and shooting this story, Lisa passed away. Her family told FOX 13 that the Road to Recovery program helped them, and they were kind enough to allow the news station to still share Lisa's story.

Terri Quintas has been a bright spot in difficult times for cancer patients like Lisa Velez.

Velez was too sick to drive and with a working family, she needed some extra help getting to her appointments for her treatments.

That's where Quintas comes in. She is using her retirement years, her car, and gas money to help patients like Lisa as a volunteer with the American Cancer Society's Road To Recovery program.

"It enables cancer patients who have no way to get to their treatments and of course, we all know how important that is. If they don't have a ride to get to their treatment, then a volunteer will come up and assist them driving to and from their appointments," said Quintas. "Lisa is great. We've become friends. Sometimes she doesn't feel well and as a driver you have to understand that, that maybe they don't want to talk a lot or anything like that."

"She's the best. Terri is the best. She gets here. She gets me on time. She's a very pleasant person to drive with," said Velez.

Quintas said it's a perfect way to help others.

"I wanted something that was very, very flexible and Road to Recovery allows me to do that," said Quintas.

It's giving a lift in more ways than one.

"If you need transportation, call the Road to Recovery because they'll be there for you," said Velez.

"Please consider this program. People are in need. They're in need, and you can help them," Quintas offered.

For more information on getting a ride with the Road To Recovery program, head over to: https://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services/road-to-recovery.html.

For more information about volunteering with the Road To Recovery program, you can call 877-901-2862 or visit https://www.cancer.org/involved/volunteer/road-to-recovery.html