The Brief Tampa City Council selected community organizer Robin Lockett to fill the vacant District 7 seat representing most of New Tampa. Lockett won four of six available votes to succeed Luis Viera, who left before being elected to the Florida House. Her appointment eased concerns that the council vote would become a proxy battle over the proposed Rays stadium deal.



Tampa City Council members selected community organizer Robin Lockett to succeed former Councilman Luis Viera in the District 7 seat, which represents most of New Tampa, after receiving four of the six available votes.

Tampa City Council vote details

Big picture view:

Council members needed only one round of voting to choose Lockett from a field of more than 10 candidates. She secured backing from three council members who favor building the Rays stadium and one who voted against it, resulting in a smooth selection process despite an existing 3-3 split among stadium supporters and detractors.

Lockett broke down in tears following the decision, saying she was stunned by the outcome. She has also pledged not to run for a full term when the District 7 seat goes up for election in March.

Pictured: Robin Lockett.

Tampa Bay Rays stadium impact

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak cast the lone dissenting vote for another candidate, explaining that she preferred an appointee who would run for the seat in the interest of continuity. While Lockett did not discuss policy issues from the dais, she told reporters afterward that she supports the basics of the Rays stadium deal and plans to take future votes one at a time.

"This is more than filling a vacant seat. It is about ensuring District 7 residents have a meaningful representation," Lockett said before being selected. "I understand that advocacy and governing are different. Advocacy requires raising, I mean raising your voice. Governing requires listening to opposing views, asking tough questions, weighing consequences, and making decisions you can stand behind."

Robin Lockett background

The backstory:

Lockett gained prominence through her organizing work with Florida Rising, an organization focused on advancing economic and racial justice. She is a frequent speaker at council meetings, regularly urging members to approve economic support for marginalized communities.

A Tampa resident for most of her life, Lockett has lived in District 7 for 12 years. She succeeds Viera, who stepped down just prior to winning election to the Florida House, and will be sworn into office on Thursday.