The Brief A 1983 Ruskin fossil discovery at the former Leisey Shell Pit uncovered roughly 50,000 prehistoric animal bones near Cockroach Bay. Fossil hunter Frank Garcia recruited 184 volunteers to help excavate remains dating back one to one and a half million years. Visitors can explore Tampa Bay's prehistoric history at the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum in Ruskin on Saturdays.



More than four decades after a dragline exposed a massive concentration of prehistoric bones in Ruskin, the 1983 "Miracle at Cockroach Bay" fossil discovery continues to fuel scientific research and community pride.

Leisey Shell Pit discovery

The backstory:

What now appears as an ordinary lake near Cockroach Bay in Ruskin was once the site of the Leisey Shell Pit. Fossil hunter Frank Garcia spent years searching the commercial shell pit before a dragline uncovered a massive concentration of bones on June 27, 1983.

"As soon as I got to the site where the drag line was shut down, I saw the hills, and all you could see was jawbones, leg bones, and I just flipped out," Garcia recalled.

Prehistoric Florida fossil findings

By the numbers:

The excavation yielded roughly 50,000 vertebrate fossils dating back approximately one to one and a half million years — a prehistoric period scientists previously knew little about. Remains included mammoths, giant ground sloths, llamas, tortoises and saber-toothed cats.

Among the most significant finds was the first known skull of Smilodon gracilis, an early species of saber-toothed cat. Garcia also recruited 184 volunteers, including children, to help recover the fossils, creating a model for involving the public in scientific excavations.

Florida Museum of Natural History research

What they're saying:

Dr. Richard Hulbert, retired collections manager at the Florida Museum of Natural History, said the discovery still provides valuable information decades later. Thousands of the fossils remain preserved in the University of Florida's collections, where researchers study them using modern technology.

"Leisey provided us with the first skull... there's been many papers over the decades published on the Leisey Smilodon because it's the best sample of its particular species," Hulbert said.

Ruskin Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum

What you can do:

A historical marker now commemorates the original excavation site, which sits underwater. While the University of Florida's fossil collection is closed to the general public, visitors can learn about the prehistoric animals that once roamed Tampa Bay at the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum in Ruskin.

The museum opens Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., keeping the discovery alive as a source of pride for the Ruskin community.