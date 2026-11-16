The Brief A new 48,000-square-foot IKEA store opens Wednesday at University Town Center in Sarasota, marking the retailer's sixth Florida location. Shoppers can browse more than 5,000 items, grab over 3,000 products for immediate takeaway and dine at an onsite Swedish restaurant. Grand opening festivities start at 8 a.m. with special gifts for early arrivals before doors officially open at 10 a.m.



Home furnishings giant IKEA is bringing its new, smaller-format store concept to Florida for the first time, opening its doors at University Town Center in Sarasota on Wednesday.

The 48,000-square-foot space sits at 147 North Cattleman Road, directly across from The Mall at UTC, and brings coastal-inspired room designs, personalized planning services and Swedish meatballs closer to Gulf Coast shoppers, according to IKEA U.S.

Sarasota IKEA store features

Big picture view:

Inside the shopping center location, visitors can explore more than 5,000 products tailored to life along Florida's Suncoast, according to the company. More than 3,000 items — including lighting, textiles, home accessories and over 100 smaller furniture pieces — are available for same-day takeaway.

Shoppers looking for larger items like beds and sofas can order from the full IKEA catalog in-store or online for low-cost home delivery or free pickup, IKEA U.S. said. A central planning area also connects customers one-on-one with experts to design kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and small spaces.

The location includes a smaller food counter serving classic Swedish meatballs, plant balls, veggie dogs and cinnamon buns, according to IKEA U.S. Additionally, the store features an as-is section with discounted, gently used items and buyback services to give furniture a second life.

Grand opening schedule details

Timeline:

The community is invited to celebrate the launch of Florida's sixth IKEA location on Wednesday, according to IKEA U.S. Regular store hours following the launch will run Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m.: Opening activities begin, featuring special gifts for select customers waiting in line.

9:30 a.m.: The official grand opening ceremony kicks off.

10 a.m.: Store doors officially open to the public.

IKEA leaders on Sarasota market

What they're saying:

Store Manager Andrea Sernicola said the smaller footprint still delivers the classic IKEA experience in a cozier setting.

"In the store you can find exactly the same experience that you can find in the big unit, exactly the same kind of arrangement, just a little less display, but with the same kind of solutions and same kind of inspiration," Sernicola said. "And not to forget that we also have a very wonderful food counter for our customer. If you’d like it here, you can have exactly the same one here just in a cozier way."

Laetitia Gouverneur, the market manager for IKEA Tampa, noted the store's layout reflects local lifestyles.

"IKEA Sarasota was designed around how people here really live — from outdoor entertaining and open spaces to smart storage solutions ideal for Florida’s climate," Gouverneur said. "We’re excited to become part of this community and help our neighbors create homes that are more functional, personal and affordable."

Rob Olson, the deputy country retail manager for IKEA U.S., added that the location blends convenience with coastal inspiration.

"Florida continues to be an important growth market for IKEA, and Sarasota brings us closer to even more customers along the Gulf Coast," Olson said. "Here, inspiration and convenience come together: customers can explore solutions tailored to coastal living, plan projects with an expert, take thousands of products home the same day and order from the full IKEA range — all from IKEA Sarasota."

Community donation and investment

By the numbers:

IKEA U.S. announced a $10,000 donation to Streets of Paradise, a Sarasota non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness through hot meals, direct aid and home furnishings.

The Sarasota launch is part of a more than $2.2 billion U.S. omnichannel investment — IKEA's largest expansion push in nearly 40 years — designed to make the brand more accessible via physical stores and digital platforms, according to the company.

What you can do:

Shoppers can join IKEA Family, the retailer's free loyalty program, online or in-store to access special offers, home inspiration and opening updates.