Tampa weather: West coast expects rain as flood watch hits Florida's east coast
TAMPA, Fla. - El Niño is returning to Florida this week, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across the state as an area of low pressure moves in.
Florida weather systems clash
What we know:
High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic is combining with a low-pressure system barreling across the Gulf. This atmospheric clash is driving the latest round of wind and rain into the state.
East coast flood threat
By the numbers:
Florida's east coast is expected to take the brunt of the downpours, prompting forecasters to issue a flood watch through Friday.
Most areas along the eastern side of the state will see 3 to 6 inches of rain, while isolated spots could be inundated with 8 to 12 inches.
Gulf Coast and boating impacts
Local perspective:
Florida's west coast is also in for wet weather, though forecasters expect much lower rainfall totals there compared to the east. Meanwhile, rough conditions on the water have triggered a small craft advisory through Friday morning.
Unconfirmed storm details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed exact wind speeds or specific timing for when the heaviest bands of rain will move ashore.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg from weather forecast data, which detailed the incoming pressure systems, expected rainfall totals and active weather advisories for Florida.