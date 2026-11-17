The Brief Florida faces heavy rain, flooding and high winds this week as El Niño returns alongside an area of low pressure. A flood watch is in effect through Friday for Florida's east coast, where up to 12 inches of rain could fall. Boaters face hazardous conditions with a small craft advisory posted through Friday morning as pressure systems clash over the Gulf.



El Niño is returning to Florida this week, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across the state as an area of low pressure moves in.

Florida weather systems clash

What we know:

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic is combining with a low-pressure system barreling across the Gulf. This atmospheric clash is driving the latest round of wind and rain into the state.

East coast flood threat

By the numbers:

Florida's east coast is expected to take the brunt of the downpours, prompting forecasters to issue a flood watch through Friday.

Most areas along the eastern side of the state will see 3 to 6 inches of rain, while isolated spots could be inundated with 8 to 12 inches.

Gulf Coast and boating impacts

Local perspective:

Florida's west coast is also in for wet weather, though forecasters expect much lower rainfall totals there compared to the east. Meanwhile, rough conditions on the water have triggered a small craft advisory through Friday morning.

Unconfirmed storm details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact wind speeds or specific timing for when the heaviest bands of rain will move ashore.