Video: Missing Tampa toddler pulled safely from pond by deputies
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled a missing 2-year-old girl to safety from a Tampa pond on Monday afternoon after her mother called 911 for help.
Hillsborough County pond rescue
What we know:
Deputies responded to Palermo Circle in the Camden Visconti Apartments at 1:01 p.m., on Monday after a woman reported her 2-year-old daughter was missing.
After seven minutes, deputies saw the toddler in a nearby pond and safely removed her from the water.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was not injured. She was evaluated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue before being reunited with her mother.
Sheriff Chad Chronister reaction
What they're saying:
Bodycam video shows a deputy running toward the pond, entering it and scooping up the little girl.
He can be heard telling her that water is bad, while explaining that she is going to be fine.
Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the rapid response of his deputies in a statement released by the agency.
"What could have been an absolute tragedy ends with this small child reunited with her family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When this mother called for help finding her missing 2-year-old, our deputies responded with urgency and determination to bring her to safety."
Missing child investigation
What we don't know:
HCSO has not yet confirmed how the 2-year-old wandered away from her mother or how she ended up in the pond.
Officials have not stated whether any charges or further investigations are pending.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided details of the 911 response and water rescue, as well as a statement from Sheriff Chad Chronister.