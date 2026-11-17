The Brief Hillsborough County deputies rescued a missing 2-year-old girl from a pond near Palermo Circle on Monday afternoon. First responders located the toddler in the water just seven minutes after responding to her mother's 911 call. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews evaluated the child at the scene before reuniting her with her family.



Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled a missing 2-year-old girl to safety from a Tampa pond on Monday afternoon after her mother called 911 for help.

Hillsborough County pond rescue

What we know:

Deputies responded to Palermo Circle in the Camden Visconti Apartments at 1:01 p.m., on Monday after a woman reported her 2-year-old daughter was missing.

After seven minutes, deputies saw the toddler in a nearby pond and safely removed her from the water.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was not injured. She was evaluated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue before being reunited with her mother.

Sheriff Chad Chronister reaction

What they're saying:

Bodycam video shows a deputy running toward the pond, entering it and scooping up the little girl.

He can be heard telling her that water is bad, while explaining that she is going to be fine.

Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the rapid response of his deputies in a statement released by the agency.

"What could have been an absolute tragedy ends with this small child reunited with her family," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "When this mother called for help finding her missing 2-year-old, our deputies responded with urgency and determination to bring her to safety."

Missing child investigation

What we don't know:

HCSO has not yet confirmed how the 2-year-old wandered away from her mother or how she ended up in the pond.

Officials have not stated whether any charges or further investigations are pending.