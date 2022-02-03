Georgia police department suggests turning in your bad ex for Valentine's Day

Got an ex who did you wrong and is known for being into some shady dealings? A Georgia police department has a suggestion: turn them in to law enforcement.

The Rockmart Police Department suggests that February is the perfect month to turn in any ex-Valentines you know who are wanted by police.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest," the police department wrote on Facebook.

In return, officials say those exes will get a special Valentine's Day date night that "starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five-star accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy."

The post has been shared hundreds of times with most of the comments applauding the department's humor.

While it is a joke, the police department said they expect someone who read it to call them and give someone up.

