Rolling Stones stadium tour coming to Tampa this summer

You can't always get what you want, but Rolling Stones fans are sure to find some satisfaction with this news: the legendary rock band is making a stop in Tampa this summer!

The "No Filter" tour is making a stop at Raymond James Stadium on July 5, the band announced Thursday.

The Tampa tour date is part of a 15-city run in 2020, following the band's sold-out shows last year that included a stop in Miami. This time around, Tampa is the Stones' only concert in Florida.

The tour kicks off in San Diego in May and finishes in Atlanta in July.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. An American Express presale will begin Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Rolling Stones website.