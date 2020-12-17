Ronald McDonald House is place of refuge for out-of-town families while children receive medical care 

The Ronald McDonald House in St. Pete is a home away from home for the Brolo family.

"They provide a place for you to live with everything you need," said Alejandro Brolo.

The Brolo’s traveled from Guatemala to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg three years ago to get medical treatment, for their daughter Nina's heart ailment.

"In Guatemala, they saw that she had a hole in her heart, because of our insurance we could be here," said Nina's mom, Claudia Brolo.

The family has stayed at the Ronald McDonald House longer than any other family.

"All my life I'm going to be grateful for being here and all the love that you give to my family," said Alejandro Brolo.

The Brolo’s are very appreciative of the care that RMHC showed her family.

"They open their hearts, their arms," Claudia Brolo shared. "They support us just have a smile on their face every time. I'm very thankful for that."

The charity's mission is to provide meals, accommodations and support for families that have children receiving medical treatment in our area hospitals.

Joe Citro is the director of development for Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay.

"For our families that are here our goal is to take care of them so that they can focus on their child," Citro said.

To help raise money, the Ronald McDonald House has a campaign called, ‘Give the Gift of Togetherness’.

"It's an opportunity for the community to rally together and support families that call RMHC a home away from home," explained Citro.

The Ronald McDonald House is providing a place for families to call home when they need it most.

The Brolo's are heading home later this month.

