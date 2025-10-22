Roofer injured on school building after falling 20 feet, rescued by Pasco County fire truck
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A roofer working on top of River Ridge High School was hospitalized after falling about 20 feet, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue
What we know:
First responders arrived at the school on Wednesday morning to reports that the person had fallen from one section of the roof onto another.
After safely securing the patient, crews used a fire truck to bring them to the ground.
What we don't know:
PCSO did not provide an update on the patient's condition.
Ladder 9, Engine 14 and Rescue 14 responded to the incident.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Pasco County Fire Rescue.