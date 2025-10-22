Roofer injured on school building after falling 20 feet, rescued by Pasco County fire truck

The Brief A roofer was injured after falling about 20 feet at River Ridge High School on Wednesday morning, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. After safely securing the patient, crews used a fire truck to bring them to the ground. PCSO did not provide an update on the patient's condition.



A roofer working on top of River Ridge High School was hospitalized after falling about 20 feet, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

What we know:

First responders arrived at the school on Wednesday morning to reports that the person had fallen from one section of the roof onto another.

After safely securing the patient, crews used a fire truck to bring them to the ground.

READ: Florida man called ‘Worm’ wanted in Pasco double shooting

What we don't know:

PCSO did not provide an update on the patient's condition.

Ladder 9, Engine 14 and Rescue 14 responded to the incident.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube