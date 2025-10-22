Florida man called ‘Worm’ wanted in Pasco double shooting

The Brief Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a man they say is connected to a double shooting in Lacoochee. Deputies said the suspect, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Anderson Blaine Jr., who goes by the name ‘Worm’, left the scene before they arrived. Blaine has a warrant for attempted murder, aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.



Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a man they say is connected to a double shooting in Lacoochee.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Blanchette Ct.

According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, an adult man and woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

Deputies said the suspect, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Anderson Blaine Jr., who goes by the name ‘Worm’, left the scene before they arrived.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between neighbors.

Blaine has a warrant for attempted murder, aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Blaine’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Tips can also be reported online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.