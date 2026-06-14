Rooftop restaurant offers modern menu along with breathtaking views of downtown

The Brief The executive chef is elevating the menu at Sal Y Mar, blending his Venezuelan roots with international flair. The hotel's rooftop dining destination surprises guests with high-end dishes and flavor-packed fare. The venue features a luxury pool environment, downtown views, and live DJ pool parties hosted every Saturday.



The Marriott Hotel in Midtown took advantage of its location between downtown and West Shore, creating a rooftop restaurant. Sal Y Mar brings a vibrant and stylish dining experience to the rooftop, elevating the space beyond a rooftop bar to an elegant dining experience.

Elevated dining in Tampa

What we know:

Executive chef Cristian Ruiz took over the menu at Sal Y Mar almost a year ago to bring his modern interpretation of Spanish, Italian, and American cuisines to the restaurant.

"This place is awesome since I got here," he shared. "It's been getting better and better. Especially the location. This location right here is prime. We are around some of the best restaurants around here, the area, we're one of them."

The state-of-the-art rooftop space is located next to the hotel pool, where visitors looking for something simple are pleasantly surprised by the high-end menu.

"Sal y Mar is a rooftop place that is next to a pool," said Ruiz. "Usually people come over here and drink… and you know, for refreshments… And then normally they don't expect to see a menu like the one I have, and I've been getting a lot of compliments from it."

Ruiz has been in hospitality for more than 20 years and uses that background to craft distinct flavor combinations.

What's the Food Like at Sal y Mar

What they're saying:

The menu Ruiz created highlights seafood paella cooked with a rich, house-made lobster broth and served in the classic wide dish.

He described it this way, "The paella, which is a Spanish dish, is made with a seafood and you know, clams, mussels, a little bit of the shrimp and the calamari, along with the lobster broth. (It) Comes to the table in a big paella dish."

Ruiz also infuses his Venezuelan roots into the menu with "arepitas."

"(They’re) fried dough with a chicken and avocado salad on top and some pickled onions and that's a hit," he said. "Everybody likes it."

Another popular bite includes stuffed dates wrapped in bacon and served over a Manchego foam.

"What I bring to the table is a little different because it's a mix between Spanish, Italian, American cuisine all mixed up in one concept," he said.

Rooftop hospitality and entertainment

Local perspective:

Sal Y Mar sits in a prime location surrounded by some of the best restaurants in the area, offering views of downtown Tampa.

The space transitions into an entertainment area on the weekends that focuses on high-end hospitality from the restaurant staff and servers.

What you can do:

You can visit Sal Y Mar in Midtown Tampa. It is located at 3650 Midtown Drive in Tampa. They are open seven days a week with happy hour offered from 4 until 6pm each weekday.