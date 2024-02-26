RP Funding Center in Lakeland enforces new bag check and clear bags policy

The RP Funding Center in Lakeland is enforcing a new bag policy ahead of this week's high school basketball championships this week at the complex.

The center always had a bag search and metal detector check policy, but they haven't always been enforced.

"It has been the policy that if a promoter didn't want to do that, then we didn't do that," said Cindy Collins, the center's executive director.

The venue can hold up to 12,000 people at one time, so now, they're enforcing the rule consistently to protect guests, artists and staff.

"What happened in Kansas City recently, and we were asked to put flags at half mass for a school shooting that happened a year or so ago in Florida. I feel like it's our obligation to take care of everyone who comes through this door," said Collins.

The new clear bag policy that went into effect will hopefully expedite getting into the venue. Officials said bags half the size of a piece of paper don't need to be checked.

Signs will help educate guests and soon there will be a sound system that will announce the new policy as well.

"All the major sports leagues do it and every major stadium or arena I'm aware of does it, so we're just making sure we're in line with industry standards," said Collins.

Longer lines may be a small inconvenience, but they're worth it if guests can have a safe and good time. Eventually, the center wants to implement a "clear bags only" rule, but they're going to take it slow for the first 30 days, so people will get used to the change.

They'll also have some clear bags available in case guests don't want to return to their cars.

