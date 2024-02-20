City of Lakeland considers paid parking to address on-street parking shortage during peak-times

More people are visiting downtown Lakeland, which is a great thing, but it's creating an issue when it comes to finding on-street parking during the peak, lunch-hour time.

The city is now brainstorming ways to address the problem which includes paid parking, as that could drive longer-term parkers to garages instead, but businesses have raised concerns this potential change may drive short-term customers away.

The city currently offers free on-street parking for up to two hours in downtown and two hours paid thereafter, but that could change during the next fiscal year of October 2025.

READ: Lakeland school combines education with farming: ‘They get to experience nature’

The results of a recent downtown parking study suggested the city implement on-street paid parking and metered pay stations.

"But if we can solve the over capacity problem and the supply and demand with other techniques before that happens, then that's something I'm certain the city commission would not impose just for the sake of imposing it," said Julie Townsend, the Executive Director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority.

According to Townsend, those other techniques include parking at the Main Street garage, which adds hundreds of more parking spots, and changing the parking signage so the parking rules are less confusing.

She says the businesses that LDDA represents want to keep what's already in place, but it has to be a viable solution.

READ: Bodycam gives closer look into hospital patient dumping crisis in Polk County

"Whatever we can do to advocate or to preserve the two-hour on street for as long as it makes sense and proves the supply and demand issue is being resolved," explained Townsend.

The city wants to get more input from businesses and the public before making any decision.

"They're not doing a fee because they're trying to generate revenue," said Townsend. "This is not going to buy anyone a shiny new garage or pay a giant salary. They're trying to solve the problem."

A spokesperson for the city says the first reading on an ordinance, if one were to be drafted, would take place in March.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter