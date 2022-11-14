Ruby Bridges Day: How a 6-year-old became an icon of bravery, desegregation in the south

Walking together and wearing purple, students from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus commemorated the actions of one brave little girl.

"She walked into that school with people yelling at her, and screaming at her, and she was scared and frightened, and she powered through it and that’s really what we are symbolizing today," said 5th grader Finley Macbeth. "We are showing that everybody can power through it no matter what race, color or background."

Macbeth was one of dozens of children to participate in a walk to honor Ruby Bridges; 42 years ago, photos were taken as then 6-year-old Ruby, of New Orleans, walked into an elementary school.

Hers were the first steps towards desecrating schools in the American south.

"If you think about it, there’s nobody who should be excluded from anything. Nobody, nothing. It’s not right," said Macbeth.

Bridges faced upset and jeering crowds. Federal marshals walked by her side to protect her.

On Monday morning, students walked alongside their parents and were greeted with support.

"She set the tone for equality and power for these young leaders," said Asa Harris.

Asa Harris' son, Ian, like Ruby in 1960, is in the first grade.

"It's equality for everyone," said Ian.

Parents organized the walk as a way to show children they are impactful.

"I think it also helps them recognize children, even a very young child a 6-year-old can help them change the world. It's a really important lesson in being brave and going against the grain and standing up for what’s right," said parent Jessica Thomason.

Bay Haven was the first elementary school in Sarasota to be integrated. The staff wants everyone to remember this important part of history.

"Everything that should be commemorated does not have to be in February in African history month. This is a year-long initiative," said Vickie Oldham the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.

Honoring a little girl, now grown, and showing even children can make a difference.

"You may come across a hurdle, but you can always walk through anything," said Harris.