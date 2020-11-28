Runaway pig gets a belly rub from California deputy

A large runaway pig was treated to a belly rub after it was captured by deputies in Auburn, California, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Footage shared by the sheriff’s office on November 28 shows a deputy scratching the pig’s large belly as it lays back and enjoys it.

“Our Deputy Kornelly learned she is also a pig whisperer,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. "She was dispatched to Winding Way in Auburn earlier this week for a pig on the loose.

“Needless to say, the pig didn’t need any convincing to go back home after getting belly rubs,” the sheriff’s office wrote.