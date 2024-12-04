Ruskin Family Drive-In in jeopardy after Hurricane Milton's wrath

Like the pieces and parts of a time capsule exploded by a hurricane, the Ruskin Family Drive-in was one of the last drive-in movie theaters left standing, but it stands no more.

Hurricane Milton tore down the big screen, and it could be the end of an era.

"There were so many of them that they were on every street corner practically," said John Friewald.

He and his wife Karen are desperately trying to rebuild and save this one. They're selling old speakers that you would hang on your car window and their vintage projector.

"We used it from 1952 until we went digital," said John.

He started in the drive-in business as a young man, and he doesn’t want to stop. John will soon be 92 years old.

"His birthday, April 16, is also the anniversary of the drive-in," Karen said.

The first movie shown was "Singing in The Rain." Ironically, it rained that night in 1952, but nothing like Hurricane Milton, the storm that stopped the show and brought down the screen and the seven big poles that hold it.

The screen was 64 feet wide and 28 feet high, but the plywood screen and the large utility poles that held it up were busted to pieces by the wind. There's an online fundraising effort and some local businesses have stepped up.

"We got the plywood from 84 lumber in Palmetto, and we have someone who is going to build a frame," Karen said.

But, she said the poles to hold up the screen are the hold up. They need someone to donate them and set them to bring the big screen back.

"I was tempted to go get some bed sheets and put some bed sheets across it," said Karen. "But, I can't get up there."

They're trying hard to hold on and bring back what the storms took: A part of our childhoods.

Before smartphones, downloads, and on-demand, when John first cranked up that old projector, it was state of the art.

"There wasn’t any TV yet back in the 50s," said John.

If they can find some help, they said they'll fix it. If not, a memory from childhood, the drive-in, will be another victim of the storms.

