Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre re-opens after being damaged by Hurricane Milton

Drivers lined up in their cars for movie tickets Friday night at the Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre to celebrate its reopening after Hurricane Milton damaged the property five months ago.

"It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and lots and lots of money," said Karen Freiwald, the owner of Ruskin Family Drive-In. "it’s going to be exciting tonight. But I just hope that we have a great opening, and six months down the line they don’t forget about us."

Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre

She said the damage was extensive, so the rebuilding process was a community effort.

Family, friends and local businesses helped clean up debris, replace poles and steel, as well as install the 64 by 28-foot screen, Freiwald said.

It marked a difficult time for drive-in workers who feel like family.

"It was devastating to see that something you’ve been working for almost 11 years basically destroyed and knowing the next day you might not come back to a job," said employee Karen Friesel. Working for the drive-in was Friesel’s first job in high school, and she continues to work in the snack bar.

On Friday night, workers got popcorn popping and prepared the snacks for the dozens of customers.

"We’re back and ready for business," said Friesel.

The regular drive-in movie-goers lined up before the box office opened at 6 p.m.

"I got here at 3:30pm. So that’s extremely early," said Kenneth Stone, who was the first car in line. "I made sure to be here early just in case, because once it fills up, they can’t let any more people in. So, I wanted to make sure I could get in on their first night back open."

Over the years, Stone and his dog Daisy became familiar faces.

"I’m so happy to see him because it’s been so long without my little furry friends," said Freiwald.

Furry friends are back along with the families.

"I’ve only been going with my aunt, my uncle and my grandma," said 11-year-old Coral Turner.

The theater played a double feature with Disney’s prequel film, "Mufasa: The Lion King" at 8 p.m., and Marvel’s latest installment, "Captain America: Brave New World" at 10 p.m.

Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre

No matter which movie you are a fan of, movie-goers are fans of the drive-in, and that means a lot to those bringing it back.

"It’s going to be a great picture on that screen," said Freiwald.

The owners said they can fit up to 225 cars for the movies. Freiwald said about 70 to 80 percent of the ticket sales help pay for the movie rights, so a trip to the concessions really helps them stay in business. They hope to keep customers coming back in the future.

