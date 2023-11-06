Ruskin man killed, 2 injured in crash that split vehicle in two pieces: FHP

One man is dead, and two others are in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Ruskin was driving a Honda Civic northbound on the I-75 exit ramp to US 301 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say the car spun into the separator between the ramp and the mainline, struck two support signs and split in two pieces.

FHP says the man was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to troopers, two male passengers in the vehicle were also taken to area hospital for their injuries.

