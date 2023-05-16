Safe Kids, AAA partner to give free car seat inspections, distribute boosters to local families

article

A new partnership announced Tuesday afternoon is designed to make sure children are safe in the car.

Safe Kids Worldwide and AAA provided free car seat inspections and installed booster seats in Plant City. The goal was to educate families and help underserved communities and families who may not have access to safety resources.

If you couldn't make it to Plant City on Tuesday, they have more locations. Inspection stations in the Greater Tampa area include:

BayCare HealthHub - Bloomingdale, located at 2470 Bloomingdale Avenue in Valrico

BayCare Medical Group Pediatric - Carrollwood, located at 10330 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

BayCare Medical Group Pediatrics - Cypress Creek, located at 24630 FL-54 in Lutz

BayCare Medical Group Pediatrics - Armenia, located at 2506 West Virginia Avenue in Tampa

BayCare Medical Group Pediatrics - Westchase, located at 12780 Race Track Road Suite 205 in Tampa

Pediatric Associates Riverview, located at 11260 Sullivan Street in Riverview

BayCare Kids Wellness and Safety Center, located at 4600 North Habana Avenue Suite 26 in Tampa

BayCare Medical Group Pediatrics - Lutz, located at 4683 Van Dyke Road in Lutz

BayCare Medical Group Pediatric - Hyde Park, located at 1919 West Swann Avenue in Tampa

Pediatric Associates - Winthrop Town Centre, located at 11260 Sullivan Street in Riverview

Pediatric Associates - Citrus Park, located at 12871 Citrus Plaza Drive in Tampa

Pediatric Associates - Trinity, located at 10710 FL-54 in Trinity

To find out what times these inspection stations are open, to book an appointment or get more information, visit safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-greater-tampa.