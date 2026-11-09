Safety Harbor community remembers woman killed in domestic violence shooting: 'We are here for you'

The Brief The Safety Harbor community held a celebration of life at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10093 Sunday evening in memory of Jessica Antolini, who was killed last month outside a local bar. The VFW dedicated a memorial bench and Antolini’s loved ones wore purple ribbons to raise awareness for domestic violence victims. Investigators say Christopher "Dodge" Smith is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the case.



A Safety Harbor community celebrated the life of 30-year-old Jessica Antolini and showed their support for survivors of domestic violence.

Safety Harbor shooting memorial gathering

The backstory:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Antolini's boyfriend, Christopher "Dodge" Smith, shot and killed her outside a bar last month.

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Smith is in the Pinellas County Jail, facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

On Sunday evening, friends and loved ones shared their memories of Jessica at a celebration of life held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10093.

After Jessica was killed, the community started a memorial at the intersection of Main Street and 9th Avenue South.

Loved ones share memories

What they're saying:

"If you knew Jessica, you knew her smile," one friend said. "You knew her kindness. The way she made people feel welcomed and cared for."

Friends remembered Antolini for the impact she left on everyone she met.

"Jess is the biggest goofball," another friend said. "Quirky in all the best ways. It was impossible to not have a great time whenever we hung out. Her humor was the kind that kept all of us laughing."

Antolini’s friends also reflected on the void her sudden death leaves in Safety Harbor's tight-knit community.

"When I think about Jess, [I] think about her laugh and the pure energy she brought into our lives," a friend said. "She was the kind of friend you could tell absolutely anything to without ever feeling judged. She had this gift for making life feel lighter, even when things were tough for her."

Domestic violence survivor support

Big picture view:

On Sunday evening, the VFW post unveiled a bench dedicated to Jessica.

Her friends wore purple ribbons, representing an effort to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"She was in the process of leaving her toxic relationship," a friend said.

"The night she ended it is when she was attacked. She would want us to leave you with this message: If you or anyone you know suffers from abuse, verbal or physical, please know, you are not alone," a speaker said. "We are here for you, and we care."