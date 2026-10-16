Woman dies days after being shot, run over by boyfriend outside Safety Harbor bar: PCSO

The Brief Pinellas County deputies upgraded murder charges against Christopher "Dodge" Smith after Jessica Antolini died from injuries sustained in a Safety Harbor shooting. Smith allegedly shot Antolini during an argument outside Harbor Bar, ran over her with a car, and fled with a child and dog. Deputies located Smith shortly after receiving multiple 911 calls, safely recovering the 5-year-old child and pet before transporting him to jail.



A 30-year-old woman has died following an argument that turned violent outside a Safety Harbor bar, leading authorities to upgrade charges against the suspect to first-degree murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Safety Harbor murder investigation

What we know:

Investigators say Christopher "Dodge" Smith, 40, entered Harbor Bar at 840 Main St. around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving his 5-year-old daughter and their dog in the parking lot. Smith later walked out of the bar with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Antolini, and the couple began arguing outside.

During the fight, investigators say Smith shot Antolini near the southwest corner of 9th Avenue South and Main Street, just west of the establishment. He then ran over her with his vehicle before driving away with his child and pet inside, according to deputies.

Multiple witnesses called 911 around 9:00 p.m. to report the shooting and provided descriptions of Smith's vehicle to dispatchers. Deputies said they located the vehicle a short time later, took Smith into custody, and safely reunited the child and dog with family members.

Antolini was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m. on Thursday. Following her death, prosecutors upgraded Smith's charge from attempted murder in the first degree to first-degree murder, alongside an existing child abuse charge. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released what led to the argument between Smith and Antolini prior to the shooting.

Domestic violence support resources

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs help regarding a domestic violence situation, support is available through several local and national organizations:

CASA Pinellas 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 727-895-4912 or casapinellas.org

HOPE Villages of America: 727-442-4128 or hopevillagesofamerica.org

National Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Victim Advocates: 727-582-6259