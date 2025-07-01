Safety Harbor Marina and pier reconstruction project starting Monday

The Brief The Safety Harbor pier and marina are getting facelifts starting Monday. The project has been in the works for a few years, but is needed even more after damage from last year’s hurricanes. The work will be done by December 2026.



Ken Bambery’s customers launch kayaks and paddleboards out of the boat ramp at the Safety Harbor Marina.

"I love having people go out paddling around with manatees and dolphins, and they come back in, and they’re all excited," he said.

Starting Monday, though, he’ll have to find a new spot. The marina and pier reconstruction project is starting. It’s a project that has been in the works for a few years. City leaders say last year’s storms not only caused extensive damage, but they also delayed the project.

"This project has been around since 2022," Public Works Director Renee Cooper said. "So, if the storms wouldn't have hit, this project probably would have been completed by now. But regardless, it was in the queue before we ended up with the three hurricanes last year," she said at a City Commission meeting in June.

The project’s design is similar to what’s there now, but includes upgrades to protect the area from future storms. Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub said they found out last night the state is chipping in about $1 million in the state budget the governor just signed towards the $3 million price tag.

Mayor Ayoub says they’re also hoping to get FEMA money.

Bambery has been in business for more than 20 years, and says since Hurricanes Helene and Milton destroyed the pier and severely damaged the marina, it has been pretty quiet, hurting his business, Tocobaga Tours Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals.

"I'm looking forward to it being repaired, to start getting more traffic, but we kind of have to, we've got to take a step back to take a step forward," he said.

"I was literally on that pier three or four times a week, oftentimes walking my little girls out there," Mayor Ayoub said. "I love it. They love it. The family loves it. So, just from a personal perspective, I was devastated seeing the pier washed away," Ayoub said.

Ayoub says Waterfront Park is a focal point of the city. He said he’s heard from business owners about the importance of getting it back up and running.

"We just want get it ready for our residents to enjoy because it has already been a while that everything's been closed down," Ayoub said. "My message is, please be patient," he said.

It will be done by December 2026.

Other projects at Waterfront Park, like repairs to the boardwalk, fixing the lights on the walking path and repairs to the living shoreline, will also happen during the pier and marina reconstruction. City staff says 32 out of 35 of the lights along the path aren’t working. At an upcoming meeting, city staff will present replacement options to the City Commission regarding the lights.

The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa will also be doing a project in its private parking lot at the same time.

"We just want to reiterate, this is going to be a really busy location with construction, construction vehicles and work taking place for at least the next 18 months," Cooper said. So, keep that in mind when you visit."

Until things are back to normal, Bambery says his customers will launch off of a shoreline away from the construction.

"It’s going to be a mess for a while, but it's going to all work out good and we'll get the pier going again and the marina, and hopefully everybody starts coming down again," Bambery said.

While Veterans Memorial Lane parking, the park shelters, the boat ramp and marina will be closed during construction, the bathrooms will still be open and you can get to the park from the north entrance near Jefferson Street.

