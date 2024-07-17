Saharan dust helps keep tropical Atlantic quiet

Saharan dust continues to suppress tropical activity in the Atlantic, and that trend is expected to stay alive for a few more days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes said a new plume of Saharan dust will stretch across the Atlantic.

The large plume of dust can dry out the atmosphere and make it difficult for tropical systems to organize. It can also block sunlight from reaching the water below, which can slightly drop sea surface temperatures, according to Rhodes.

Current water temperatures are still higher than typically seen this time of year, though.

No new named storms are expected to form over the next week. "Debby" will be the next name used if a tropical storm or hurricane forms.

Stay up-to-date on any tropical developments on FOX13News.com.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: