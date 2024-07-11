Saharan dust: Sarasota County joins Hillsborough, Pinellas in issuing precautionary air quality alert

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Officials in Sarasota County are warning people who are sensitive to air pollution to use caution as Saharan dust continues to move over Florida.

The advisory is similar to those issued this week by Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Sarasota County officials say the warning is due to elevated levels of the pollutant Particulate Matter of 2.5 micrometers or less (PM 2.5), meaning there are microscopic solids or liquid droplets in the air that could potentially cause health problems.

The county says anyone who may suffer from respiratory issues should avoid spending long periods of time outdoors.

The alert is in effect through Friday. For more information, click here.

