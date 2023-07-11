Saharan Dust may cause allergy like symptoms and fuels red tide

Saharan Dust is making its 5,000-mile journey from the African continent to the Caribbean, Florida, and will blow as far west as Texas, meteorologists say.

"Typically there’s an easterly trade wind which blows all that dust off of the Sahara Desert, and usually June, July, and sometimes even into August, it’ll blow right across the Atlantic, and we can pick it up on our satellites," said FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

He says Saharan dust impacts our weather by drying things out during the wetter times of the year.

"It kind of comes in at the mid-levels of the atmosphere, and what it tends to do honestly, is it just kind of chokes off the rain chances a little bit, they don’t like dust, they don’t like particulates and debris, so when these clouds are trying to form, and they bubble up, they hit that drier, stable air, ‘mmh mmh, don’t like it,’ and typically the rain chances will drop," Osterberg said.

It’s one of the not-so-good things about Saharan dust; less rain, hot temperatures, and doctors say you might be reaching for the tissues or coughing more. That is because the dust has particles that can be irritating, especially for more sensitive groups.

It may look more hazy out as dust from the African continent makes its way to Florida.

"We’re breathing in the silicon and some of those other dust particles, and it can irritate your eyes, your nose, your throat, and definitely your lungs, make it a little more difficult to breathe particularly if you’re someone with any type of respiratory disorder," said Dr. Amber Stephens from Optum Medical Group.

The symptoms may feel like allergies, but an over-the-counter antihistamine might not be as helpful as you’d hope in this case, Dr. Stephens shared.

Doctors and meteorologists alike say the best thing you can do is to limit your time outside.

The dust may cause less rain and hotter temperatures.

"Just take extra caution, but to be honest with you, it’s also going to be like a 110 with the heat index, I’m not going to be outside anyway, I’m not going to worry about it," said Osterberg.

Aside from the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, you may notice it looking a little more hazy than usual.

The Saharan dust can also impact the water in the gulf and the bay.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it fuels two kinds of algae: the non-harmful brown algae referred to as "sea sawdust" and the one we do not like to talk about, red tide.