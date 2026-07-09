Saint Leo University launches sober housing program for students in recovery

The Brief Saint Leo University is launching a new collegiate recovery program this fall semester featuring dedicated sober housing. A $1 million donation from local businessman Dewey Mitchell helps get the addiction support program off the ground. The university plans to repurpose an existing campus dorm to pair struggling students with recovery counselors.



Saint Leo University is launching a new collegiate recovery program with dedicated sober housing this upcoming fall semester to support students struggling with addiction.

Saint Leo recovery program

What we know:

University officials said they are repurposing an existing campus dorm to provide sober housing for students dealing with substance abuse. The program pairs students with counselors and offers dedicated recovery programming.

To enter the program, Saint Leo University requires students to have been sober for six months prior, and participants must adhere to strict community standards to prevent falling back into old habits.

Pasco County businessman Dewey Mitchell donated $1 million to launch the initiative in memory of his son, Derek, who died from an overdose. University leaders modeled the framework after the StepUp program at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, which they visited this spring.

University advancement perspectives

What they're saying:

"We saw how that program worked and immediately Dewey thought that’s how he wants to invest in the university to honor Derek," said Stephen Kubasek, the university advancement vice president at Saint Leo University. "We met with students who have gone through the program successfully and what stood out to me was that the students were a part of a community there that was supportive."

At Augsburg, administrators learned the model utilizes daily checkpoints and peer accountability, giving students in recovery a second chance at a college environment without facing constant temptation.

"What struck me the most was that they were very self-aware. Many of them were in their older 20s, 26, 27. They understood that they were getting a second chance and they were immensely grateful for it," Kubasek said of the Augsburg recovery program students. "It may be that there are students who are here that will take advantage of it, but we think it’s largely going to attract students who aren’t already here who need a program like this."

Long-term program funding

What's next:

Administrators believe the new environment will largely attract new students who otherwise felt college was not an option due to their recovery needs. Saint Leo already offers counseling for students who struggle with substance abuse, but having dedicated housing, counselors and recovery-focused programs strengthens the support.

Mitchell is actively helping the university raise $10 million to set up an endowment, which Kubasek said will keep the recovery program funded long term.

Addiction support campus demand

What we don't know:

Saint Leo administrators have not yet confirmed which specific existing campus dorm is being repurposed for the sober housing program. While university advancement vice president Stephen Kubasek noted that national research shows over 600,000 students identify as being in some level of recovery, it remains unclear exactly how many students will enroll in Saint Leo's inaugural fall cluster.