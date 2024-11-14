Salvation Army of Manatee County takes a dive to kick off Red Kettle campaign

A kickoff to the holiday season takes on a new meaning for the Salvation Army of Manatee County.

They brought their bells and the red kettle as they kicked off two hours of bell ringing underwater.

"Number one, only in Florida and two, we think outside the box. When we want folks to know who we are, and whose we are, you can’t sit behind a desk, you can’t ride around in a car. You’ve got to get out, and you’ve got to bring attention to what the need actually is and that is the people that we serve," said Richmond.

It’s even more important this year, with the rising costs of living and after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"The importance of this season is not about how much money the salvation army raises, but it’s about us being able to help the people and them knowing every time they see that bell. Every time they see that kettle stand they know we are here making sure needs are met to the best of our ability," said Richmond.

OTHER NEWS: Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field

Florida Underwater Sports hosted the dive.

"It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season and to work with the Salvation Army and all the good work they are doing. It’s so nice. It’s unusual. It gets a lot of great attention," said co-owner Craig Galford.

For Richmond it was a milestone.

On Oct. 12, as he was helping with disaster relief, he was in an accident with one of the Salvation Army’s disaster trucks.

He was injured, but worked to get to today.

Showing nothing will ever stop his efforts or those of the Salvation Army of Manatee County.

"With the hurricanes that came along, there are a lot of folks that gave last year that just can’t give this year, so we understand that the need is still there. We are trying our best to get word out there that the salvation army is here 365 days a year," he said.

To find out more about Deep Dive 2024, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: